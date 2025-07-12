Free Ice Cream Offer Coming To All Stop & Shop Locations: Here's When

The giveaway will run from Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20 at all 360 Stop & Shop locations, the company announced. July 20 is National Ice Cream Day.

To get the freebie, shoppers must check in at an in-store Savings Station kiosk during the promotion window.

Once checked in, a digital coupon will be loaded to the customer’s Stop & Shop GO Rewards account — no purchase required.

The offer includes all 15 Stop & Shop brand flavors, such as Vanilla, French Vanilla, Moose Tracks, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate, Strawberry, Coffee, and more. Supplies are limited and available only while they last.

The promotion comes during peak ice cream season. According to the National Frozen & Refrigerated Food Association, 72 percent of Americans say a summer meal isn’t complete without ice cream.

Meanwhile, the International Dairy Foods Association reports the average American consumes roughly 20 pounds of it every year — about four gallons.

Among Stop & Shop customers, top-selling flavors include Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Coffee, and Neapolitan.

Stop & Shop, established in 1914 in Somerville, Massachusetts, under the name Economy Grocery Stores, has locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

