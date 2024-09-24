Free Covid-19 At-Home Tests Will Soon Become Available Online

Every American household may order four nasal swab tests starting by the end of September by visiting covid.gov/tests or covidtests.gov.

Both standard and more accessible COVID-19 tests will be available, while supplies last.

The department did not announce what specific day and date requests will start to be processed.

New COVID booster vaccines that became available at the start of September have been updated with a formula to more closely target currently circulating variants and provide better protection against severe consequences of COVID, including hospitalization and death.

The updated vaccines include Comirnaty and Spikevax, both of which are approved for individuals 12 years of age and older, and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, both of which are authorized for emergency use for individuals 6 months through 11 years of age.

