Freak Accident: Woman Killed, Husband Hospitalized When Tree Falls On Truck In Hudson Valley

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office determined the couple was traveling east on State Route 44/55 in the Town of Gardiner when the accident happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Deputies arrived to find a Chevrolet Silverado in the middle of the roadway with heavy damage after a large tree fell directly onto the cab, trapping both occupants inside.

The 79-year-old male driver, identified as a Gardiner resident, was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and later taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie with potentially serious injuries.

His 77-year-old wife, also from Gardiner, was pronounced dead at the scene. The couple’s names are being withheld pending notification of family.

The New York State Police, Gardiner Fire Department, New Paltz Rescue Squad, New York State Department of Transportation, and Central Hudson all assisted at the scene.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

