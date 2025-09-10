Fox News Shakeup: Network Cancels Long-Running Show, Adds Pair Of New Programs

The lineup changes come amid intensified competition across cable and streaming and an election cycle that continues to reshape weekend news priorities.

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, Fox News confirmed it canceled "MediaBuzz," the network’s long-running media analysis show, and detailed a broader weekend shuffle.

The moves include a new two-hour block for McEnany and a Sunday hour hosted in rotation by Doocy and Heinrich, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

What’s New

"Saturday in America": McEnany, age 37, a former White House press secretary late in President Trump's first term, will host from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

"The Sunday Briefing": Doocy, age 38, and Heinrich, age 36, will rotate hosting at 11 a.m. Sundays. Doocy is Fox News' White House correspondent. Heinrich is a senior correspondent for the network.

The network also named Griff Jenkins to "Fox & Friends Weekend" and tapped Johnny Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren as permanent hosts of "The Big Weekend Show," the Hollywood Reporter said.

"MediaBuzz" host Howard Kurtz, who came to Fox News from CNN in 2013, will remain with the network as a political media analyst. He will continue to host the Media BuzzMeter podcast, contribute on-air, and write for Fox News Digital.

The end of "MediaBuzz" marks the exit of the last dedicated media-criticism show on cable news, following CNN’s earlier cancellation of "Reliable Sources."

Fox News remains the top-rated cable news network for the summer and for August 2025, despite year-over-year audience declines that mirror broader industry trends. "The Five" continues to be cable news’ most-watched program.

The weekend refresh signals a shift toward politics-forward programming and marquee talent to stabilize viewership and extend audience habits into Saturdays and Sundays.

Fox did not immediately release premiere dates for the new shows.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.