Fourth Of July Fatal: Firework Explodes In Man's Face

Robert Spagnuolo, a father of four from Wareham, was pronounced dead at the scene after a firework exploded and caused traumatic facial injuries, according to the Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4, on Beach Street in Wareham, where first responders found Spagnuolo suffering from an “apparent facial injury from a firework,” officials said.

Wareham Police, Fire and EMS responded, along with State Police detectives from the DA’s office, the State Police Bomb Squad, and the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office.

After bomb technicians confirmed there were no additional explosive hazards, a joint investigation was launched.

Investigators determined that Spagnuolo was setting off fireworks at the beach when one exploded, causing traumatic injuries, state officials said.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities stressed that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts without a license or certification due to their danger.

Between 2020 and 2024, 220 people were treated in state emergency departments for fireworks-related injuries, with half of those incidents reported in June and July.

