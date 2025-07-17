Fourth Detainee Who Escaped New Jersey ICE Facility Captured 2,700 Miles Away

Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon, 25, a Colombian national, escaped from Delaney Hall in Newark following a riot on June 12, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The FBI did not release further details about Pineda-Mogollon's escape.

The three other detainees were identified as:

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes, a Honduran national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2021, was arrested by Wayne Township Police on May 3, 2025, for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and weapons possession.

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, a Honduran national who entered as a minor in 2019, was arrested in Passaic on October 3, 2024, for unlawful handgun possession, and again on February 15, 2025, for aggravated assault.

Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada, a Colombian national who entered in 2022, was arrested by Hammonton Police on May 15, 2025, for burglary, theft, and conspiracy.

