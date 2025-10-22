Four Cows Killed When Tractor-Trailer Overturns On NY Off-Ramp, Sparking 7-Hour Rescue

Emergency crews in Colonie responded to the ramp from Alternate Route 7 westbound to Route 9 for a tractor-trailer crash around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, New York State Police said.

Of the 41 cattle inside the trailer, four died from injuries in the crash, police said. The remaining animals were evaluated at the scene by a veterinarian and then moved into several other trailers.

The recovery and transfer of the cattle took about seven hours and required multiple agencies, including the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, CART (County Animal Response Team), and local fire departments.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and nobody was injured. State Police did not say what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

The cows were being transported from Cambridge, New York to a holding facility in Stamford in Delaware County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.