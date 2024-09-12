Former Town Supervisor In Hudson Valley Dies

Orange County resident Thomas F. Nosworthy Jr, of the town of Wallkill, died on Monday, Sept. 9, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown. He was 84.

The son of the late Thomas F. Nosworthy Sr. and Beatice Nosworthy, he was born on May 10, 1940, in New York City, according to his obituary.

Tom was a US Navy veteran who served active duty with NORAD in the Pacific during the Cold War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1181.

Following his time in the Navy, Tom worked for Bell Telephone, GTE, and Sylvania, eventually coming to Middletown, according to his obituary.

After graduating with a degree in electrical technology, he became an engineer after working for over 30 years as a lineman, installer, and large switchboard maintainer.

After retiring from the telephone company, Tom worked for Mid-City Transit as a driver and instructor for many years.

His obituary said he also served in government in the town of Wallkill for many years, on the planning board, as a councilman, and as a Town Supervisor. He was currently serving as the town historian.

Survivors include his wife Cheri; his children Diane Smith of Middletown; Deborah Nosworthy of California; Amy Linguanti and her husband Doug of Middletown, and Thomas Karl Nosworthy of California; his seven grandchildren Andy, Alex, Alyssa, Lauren, Amber, Rachel, and George; his two great-grandchildren Landon and Jackson; his sisters Anne Fischer and Sally Kohut; and his brother Tad Mapes.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including his special nephew, Brandon.

Visitation hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave. Middletown.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at Circleville Cemetery, 890 Goshen Tpke, Circleville.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m., at the Town of Wallkill Community Center, 8 Wes Warren Drive, Middletown.

Click here to read the entire obituary.

