Former Owner Of Ice Cream Cafe In Hudson Valley Dies At 63

Debra Ann Travis, longtime owner of Debra T’s Ice Cream Café in Poughkeepsie and a resident of Dover Plains, died at home on Friday, May 30 at the age of 63, according to her obituary.

Born in Oneonta on June 11, 1961, Debra was the daughter of the late Don J. Lifgren and Beverly Ann Manchester. She graduated from Schenevus High School and eventually made her home in Dutchess County, where she ran the popular Debra T’s Ice Cream Café at 141 Overlook Rd.

The café quickly became a cherished local destination. Known for its friendly atmosphere and sweet treats, it remained a community favorite until its sale in 2015. The shop later reopened under new ownership as Ally’s Ice Cream & Grill Café.

Debra’s passion for serving others extended beyond the counter. She loved cooking, baking, listening to music, and most of all, spending time with her family. She was especially proud to be a mom and grandmother.

She is survived by her son Dylan and his wife Olivia; her daughter Kaylee Dunagan and husband Anthony; and her beloved granddaughters Everly, Sophie, and soon-to-arrive Rosalie Dunagan. She is also survived by her brother, James Lifgren, and many more family members and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ken Travis.

