Former Nypd Officer Charged In Fatal DWI Crash On I-87 In Hudson Valley: AG

Kevin Richmond, age 43, of Highland Mills in Orange County, was arraigned Tuesday, June 17, in Newburgh City Court on a charge of second-degree vehicular manslaughter in connection with the July 2023 crash, which happened in Cornwall, the New York Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The charges stem from a deadly crash that happened just after midnight on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Prosecutors say Richmond was off duty and driving his personal vehicle while intoxicated when he collided with a motorcycle being ridden by Nidia Nieves between Exits 17 and 16.

Nieves was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond also faces two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated. If convicted of the top charge, he could face between 2⅓ and 7 years in prison.

At his arraignment, Judge Paul Trachte set bail at $50,000 bond, $100,000 partially secured bond, or $20,000 cash. Richmond posted the $20,000 bail and is due back in court on August 6.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation is handling the case under state law, which mandates the office review all incidents in which a police officer may have caused a person’s death, whether the officer was on duty or not.

