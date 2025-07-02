Former NY Substitute Teacher Admits Having Child Pornography Involving Infants, Feds Say

Kevin Burns, 45, of Irondequoit, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York announced Tuesday, July 1.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to prosecutors, Burns came under investigation after he uploaded a child pornography file to Bing Image. On November 5, 2024, New York State Police searched his home and seized multiple electronic devices, including a computer containing more than 450 images of child pornography.

Authorities said some of the images depicted violent abuse of children and the sexual exploitation of an infant or toddler.

News 10 NBC reports that Burns was employed by the Pittsford Central School District from 2009 to 2024 as a substitute teacher and secondary-level paraprofessional.

The outlet also reported that the district did not receive any complaints regarding inappropriate conduct while Burns was employed there and that the charges are not believed to involve the district.

Burns is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 10:00 a.m.

