Former NBA Player Lawrence Moten Dies At 53, Syracuse University's All-Time Scoring Leader

Lawrence Moten, Syracuse University’s all-time leading scorer and a former NBA guard, died Tuesday, Sept. 30, in Washington, DC. He was 53.

Moten scored 2,334 points for the Orange between 1991 and 1995, a record that has stood untouched for three decades. He also set the BIG EAST Conference career scoring mark with 1,405 points, which held until 2020.

“Lawrence Moten was a Syracuse icon,” said Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “His accolades as Syracuse's all-time leading scorer and holding the BIG EAST scoring record for 25 years speak for themselves, but his style of play is what energized the Dome and was deserving of his nickname 'Poetry in Moten.'

"He was a fixture around the program long after his playing career, always with a smile on his face. We extend our thoughts and prayers to Lawrence's family and friends. He will be Forever Orange."

Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, who recruited Moten and coached him for four seasons, called it “a tragic day for the Syracuse basketball family,” adding, “Lawrence's passing is such a sudden thing -- it's very hard to take."

A cause of death has not yet been released.

"He was one of the most underrated college basketball players of all time," Boeheim said. "I believe some people took his ability for granted because he made it look so easy. Lawrence was one of our greatest players and one of the best in the history of the BIG EAST Conference."

Adrian Autry, Syracuse’s current coach and a former teammate, described Moten as “one of the greatest to put on the uniform” and remembered him as a friend who “was a positive light in this world.”

A Washington, DC native, Moten starred at Archbishop Carroll High School before playing one season at New Hampton Prep.

He arrived at Syracuse as a freshman sensation, averaging 18.2 points and six rebounds per game, and never looked back. He remains the only player in program history to score 500 or more points in four straight seasons.

Drafted in the second round by the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1995, Moten played three seasons in the NBA before continuing his career in the CBA, ABA, and overseas. Syracuse retired his No. 21 jersey in 2018.

He is survived by his family, including two daughters.

