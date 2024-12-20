Former Hudson Valley Corrections Officer Sentenced For Tampering With Records, Harassment

John Kezek, 39, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Florida, New York, was sentenced following his guilty plea to tampering with public records and official misconduct, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

The sentencing occurred on Thursday, Dec. 19.

As part of his guilty plea, Kezek admitted to falsifying records at the Rockland County Correctional Facility and exposing himself to a female inmate during his employment as a correctional officer with the Rockland County Sheriff's Office in 2019, Walsh said.

"The mistreatment of prisoners will not be tolerated in Rockland County," said Walsh. "The actions of this individual, John Kezek, in no way reflect the values and dedication shown every day by the men and women of the Rockland County Corrections Division."

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Special Victims Unit investigated the case.

Kezek was sentenced to five years of probation with drug and alcohol conditions. Additionally, an order of protection was issued for the victim involved in the case.

