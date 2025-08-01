Former Firefighter Critically Injured In Nyack Blaze That Destroyed His Home

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, July 27, at a residence on Summit Street in the Village of Nyack, as Daily Voice previously reported. Responding officers found flames engulfing the home and heard voices coming from inside.

A man and an elderly woman were rescued from the first floor. But a third resident—later identified as Richard Apostle, a former firefighter for the Village of Nyack—was still trapped upstairs, Orangetown Police said.

Two officers crawled through heavy smoke and fire to reach Apostle on the second floor. He was found unconscious and was dragged back down to safety. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. The other two residents were treated at Nyack Hospital and later released.

Three police officers involved in the rescue were also hospitalized.

The Nyack Fire Department extinguished the blaze with help from neighboring departments, including Central Nyack, Orangeburg, Valley Cottage, Piermont, and West Nyack. Multiple EMS crews and Rockland Paramedics also responded.

Apostle remains hospitalized with serious lung and chest injuries from the smoke and heat, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Patricia Robinson. He is sedated and awaiting surgery for third-degree burns.

In addition to his medical battle, Apostle lost everything in the fire—clothing, personal items, important documents, and treasured belongings.

“This loss is especially heartbreaking because Richie has spent years giving back to the very community he now needs help from,” Robinson wrote. “Now, it’s time to return that support.”

The fundraiser aims to cover medical expenses, temporary housing, basic necessities, and long-term rehabilitation. As of Friday, it had raised several thousand dollars.

The fire also displaced others living in the home. The American Red Cross is assisting residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Orangetown Police, the Nyack Fire Inspector, and the Rockland County Fire Investigations Unit.

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe.

