Former HS Athlete Convicted Of Raping Tinder Date In West Village Apartment: DA

William Hathaway, 33 — who now lives in Miami, FL and was raised in West Hartford, CT — was arrested in July 2020 on accusations he raped the woman at his West 14th Street apartment in the West Village on Feb. 15, 2020, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. and Daily Voice sources.

The victim met up with Hathaway at Soho House, a swanky bar and nightclub in the area, after connecting on Tinder, Bragg said. After they went to Hathaway's West Village apartment, the two began to have sexual intercourse, prosecutors said.

The woman decided to stop, but the defendant would not, Bragg said.

"She clearly expressed that she did not consent, repeating 'stop' at least five times, and pushing on his chest, while he raped her without a condom," the DA continued.

“A jury of William Hathaway’s peers found him guilty of raping a young woman at his apartment in the West Village following their first date. This conviction makes clear that initial consent is not a blank check for rape.

"This survivor clearly said stop again and again, but the defendant did not."

Bragg thanked the victim for her "frank and honest testimony while enduring repeated claims that she was a liar full of regret."

Hathaway played tennis and soccer at William H. Hall High School in West Hartford and graduated with the Class of 2010. He attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and graduated in the Class of 2014. It was not immediately clear where he had been employed and when he moved to Miami.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 10, 2025.

Assistant D.A.s Ashley Durkin and Brianna DeMilia handled the prosecution of this case under the supervision of Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Deputy Bureau Chief Kaitlyn Flatley and Executive Assistant D.A. Justin McNabney (Chief of the Special Victims Division).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.