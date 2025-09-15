Forget Flowers, Young Singles Want Financial Frankness

A new survey finds that half of Gen Z and millennials are attracted to dates who openly discuss their income, a stark contrast to older generations who view money talk as a dating taboo.

This shift comes as financial pressures reshape the dating landscape for singles across the US. The survey, conducted by Talker Research, polled 2,000 single or casually dating Americans online.

It found that 74 percent say rising costs and inflation have impacted their dating lives, with nearly a third canceling dates due to financial strain.

The study reveals a clear generational divide in attitudes toward money. While older singles often stick to the tradition of men paying for dates, younger daters are rewriting the script.

Twenty-eight percent of Gen Z, the generation born roughly between 1997 and 2012, believe whoever plans the date should pay, and 23 percent prefer to split the bill.

Financial transparency is now a key factor in attraction for these digital natives, who are known for their pragmatic and value-driven approach.

For Gen Z and millennials, a partner's financial savvy is becoming just as important as their sense of humor. In fact, money now ranks as the third most stressful dating topic, causing more anxiety than conversations about religion or marriage.

As younger generations prioritize openness and equality, frank financial discussions are becoming a cornerstone of modern relationships. For today’s daters, fiscal compatibility is the new currency of love.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.