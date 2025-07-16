Forever Stamp Prices Rise After Years Of Steady Increases: Here's How Much

The USPS officially raised the cost of a Forever stamp to 78 cents on Sunday, July 13. The price rose five cents from its previous 73-cent cost.

The change is part of a broader rate adjustment averaging 7.4% across mailing services.

"As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization's Delivering for America 10-year plan," the USPS said. "USPS prices remain among the most affordable in the world."

According to a website that tracks Forever stamp prices, the first-class postage stamp cost 41 cents when it debuted in April 2007. The price had only risen to 55 cents by January 2021, before larger incremental hikes began.

The USPS has raised Forever stamp prices by nearly 33% since they hit 58 cents in August 2021.

