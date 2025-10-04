Atlantic Awakens With Dual Systems Taking Shape

The National Hurricane Center said that a weak low near the Bahamas will meander near Florida through the weekend.

Development is not expected in the short term, but waves of downpours are likely. Formation odds were placed at 10 percent through 48 hours and 10 percent over seven days.

Farther east, a tropical wave moving off Africa may gradually organize as it crosses the central Atlantic.

The hurricane center pegs formation chances at zero percent through 48 hours and a medium 40 percent over seven days, noting a depression could form near or just east of the Lesser Antilles late next week.

AccuWeather says swells from recent storms will keep dangerous rip currents and rough surf in play along parts of the East Coast into the weekend.

A surge of tropical moisture will bring soaking rain to much of Florida and portions of the Southeast regardless of development.

Coastal hazards along much of the East Coast, including rough surf, strong rip currents and possible coastal flooding. will last through the weekend.

South Florida has been especially wet. Miami logged 16.55 inches from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, about 157 percent of average, according to AccuWeather.

The rain will be more welcome across northern Florida and parts of the Southeast, where drought has persisted, though localized flooding is possible along Florida’s east coast and into central and northern parts of the peninsula.

Showers could also reach the Carolinas and the northern Gulf Coast.

If the central Atlantic wave ultimately strengthens into a named storm, the next names on the Atlantic list are Jerry and Karen.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season lasts through Sunday, Nov. 30.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.