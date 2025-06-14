'Fly Like an Eagle' To These Steve Miller Band 2025 Tour Stops

Tickets are already on sale via major platforms like StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. Don’t wait too long though, shows are expected to sell out.

This isn’t just any nostalgia tour. The band is rolling through with a fresh energy, including stops at casinos, amphitheaters, and even a legendary Woodstock venue. And while there's no new album tied to the tour, the excitement is real: This is your chance to hear decades of hits—live.

Tour stops include:

Formed in 1966 in San Francisco, the Steve Miller Band carved out a place in rock history with radio staples like “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” and “Abracadabra.” The group found massive success in the 1970s and ‘80s, and their music still earns millions of streams today. In 2016, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their legacy.

Miller’s touring lineup features longtime bandmates including Kenny Lee Lewis and Joseph Wooten, ensuring fans get that timeless sound they love.

Whether you’ve followed them since vinyl or just found them on a playlist, this tour is your golden ticket. Want to hear “Rock’n Me” under the stars? Visit StubHub, Ticketmaster, or Vivid Seats to buy your tickets before they disappear into the night.

