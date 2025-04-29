Fly For ICE, Lose Millions? NY Bill Would Sever State Deals For Airlines In Deportation Flights

Poll Should airlines that assist in deportations without a judicial warrant lose state contracts and tax breaks? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should airlines that assist in deportations without a judicial warrant lose state contracts and tax breaks? Yes 46%

New legislation proposed by Democratic State Sen. Patricia Fahy would block commercial airlines from receiving certain state contracts or tax benefits if they help carry out immigration deportations without a judicial warrant or legal representation for the person being deported.

Fahy introduced the legislation–dubbed the SAFE AIR Act–on Monday, April 28. It is being co-sponsored by fellow Democratic Assemblymember Michaelle Solages, of Valley Stream.

If approved, the bill would ensure that New York does not use public funds to support immigration enforcement actions that don’t provide due process protections such as a court hearing or access to a lawyer, Fahy said.

It would apply to airlines that transport detainees on behalf of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under what Fahy called “administrative” deportation orders—meaning those not signed by a judge. If an airline took part in a deportation without a valid judicial warrant, it could lose eligibility for state contracts and would no longer qualify for jet fuel tax exemptions.

Fahy pointed to Avelo Airlines, which she said has participated in ICE removals without court-approved warrants. She argued that the state should not reward such companies with financial benefits. According to her office, the jet fuel tax exemption currently saves airlines about $170 million annually in New York State.

“The federal government’s respect for due process is not optional; it is the bedrock of our democracy,” Fahy said in a statement. “This legislation sends a clear message: if you want to do business with New York State, you must respect the rule of law, and the Constitutional rights afforded to every person on American soil.”

Fahy’s office said the SAFE AIR Act would not interfere with federal immigration law but instead use the state’s purchasing power and tax authority to uphold constitutional protections. Under the “market participant doctrine,” states are allowed to set conditions for how they spend their own money, including who they choose to contract with, she argued.

"The Trump administration’s attacks on due process, the Constitution, and the courts should trouble every American,” Fahy said.

The bill comes as a response to immigration enforcement practices under President Donald Trump’s administration, which often uses ICE detainers—administrative notices that request local law enforcement hold individuals suspected of being in the country illegally.

Fahy cited reports from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Human Rights Watch that document deportations carried out without legal hearings or access to counsel. In some cases, she said, US citizens were mistakenly deported.

Trump administration officials have argued that certain wartime powers, like the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, allow immigration officers to detain and remove individuals without court orders in specific situations. Critics, including Fahy, say that raises serious constitutional concerns.

Under the SAFE AIR Act, airlines could still comply with federal law but would need to meet the bill’s conditions if they want to receive future New York contracts or tax perks.

