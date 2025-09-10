Flights Halted, Protests Rage: State Department Warns Against Travel To Nepal

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, the US Embassy in Kathmandu issued an urgent demonstration alert advising Americans to stay put and avoid all non-emergency movement.

“Due to escalating political unrest and violent demonstrations, all US citizens are strongly advised to shelter in place until further notice. Avoid all travel unless absolutely necessary in an emergency.”

The embassy added: “Reports indicate that Tribhuvan International Airport and Pokhara International Airport have suspended flights indefinitely. Further updates will be provided as the situation evolves.”

Nepal is a landlocked South Asian country situated within the Himalayas, bordering China to the north and India to the south, east, and west.

The country, which has a population of around 31 million, is famously home to Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, along with several other of the world's tallest mountains.

Why Nepal Is Volatile

Gen Z-led protests against corruption and a recent government social media ban have exploded into nationwide unrest.

Demonstrations that began over economic frustration and graft intensified after authorities blocked major platforms, a move widely seen as an assault on free speech.

The ban has since been lifted, but clashes have left at least 22 people dead and more than 200 injured.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid the crisis, and troops now patrol Kathmandu as protesters have targeted government sites, including parliament and party headquarters.

With coalition talks ongoing, the political outlook remains uncertain and volatile.

What Travelers Should Do

Follow the embassy’s directive to shelter in place and avoid demonstrations, roadblocks, and government buildings.

Expect flight disruptions; both international airports have suspended operations indefinitely.

Keep phones charged, conserve battery, and maintain contact with family and the embassy using the provided number and email.

Monitor official channels for updates and delay all non-essential travel plans to Nepal until conditions stabilize.

If you are already in Nepal and face an emergency, contact the US Embassy at +977-01-423-4000 or [email protected].

