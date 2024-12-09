Five New Laws Save New Yorkers Money, Offer Transparency

“At a time when New Yorkers are experiencing the devastating effects of rising prices, it’s important that I do everything I can to put more money back in their pockets,” Hochul said.

Here are the five new laws:

Canceling health club memberships: Health clubs must accept the cancellation of membership within 10 days of receiving the request. The previous law gave them 15 days. It takes effect in February 2025.

Protections from telemarketers: Telemarketers are now required to provide information within the first 30 seconds of a call, including who they work for, to find out if the call is being recorded, the purpose of the call, and accept a request to be added to a no-call list, among other requirements. The law takes effect immediately.

Ban on specific vehicle lease expiration fees: Vehicle leases can no longer charge a turn-in fee when the lease expires. The law will take effect on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Restaurants sanitary inspection grades: The new law requires restaurants that offer online delivery services to post a hyperlink on their website or mobile application to view recent sanitary inspection grades on their website. The law takes effect in March 2025.

Over-the-counter drug labels: The law prevents the labels on over-the-counter cosmetics or drugs from being obstructed, covered up, or removed. The law takes effect immediately.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.