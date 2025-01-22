Five Nabbed In Rockland County Crackdown On Cocaine Sales: DA

According to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh, the five were taken down in Spring Valley, Haverstraw, and Ramapo.

The investigation, led by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force, culminated in the arrests of Jose Pena of Garnerville, Mario Amaya of Spring Valley, Daquan Leary of Suffern, Eric Hayden of Pomona, and Jonathan Albizures of Spring Valley, said Scott Waters, spokesman for the DA's Office.

Each has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

“This operation demonstrates the professionalism and dedication of our Drug Task Force in combating illegal narcotics sales," said Walsh. "We work closely with our local, state, and federal partners to hold drug dealers accountable and protect our residents. These arrests are a critical step in ensuring the safety of our community."

Walsh also emphasized support for those battling addiction, urging individuals to take advantage of the Hope Not Handcuffs program, which is available at all Rockland County police stations. This initiative connects substance abusers with treatment plans through Hudson Valley Angel volunteers, with no questions asked.

