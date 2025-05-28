First Tropical System Of Year Forms Just Days Before Atlantic Hurricane Season Starts

The system strengthened to become Tropical Depression One-E on Wednesday afternoon, May 28. It's located in the eastern Pacific, about 800 miles south of the southern tip of California.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Alvin.

Meteorologists expect the system to intensify through Friday, May 30, with the potential to reach hurricane strength. Above-average sea surface temperatures could help fuel development.

"There is a chance the current tropical rainstorm may wander far enough to the north along the west coast of Mexico to allow some moisture in the form of clouds and downpours to reach parts of Texas or New Mexico as early as this weekend," according to AccuWeather.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on Sunday, June 1, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 30. The eastern Pacific hurricane season began Thursday, May 15 and also runs through Nov. 30.

