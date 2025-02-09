First Snowfall Projections Released For New Winter Storm Taking Aim At Northeast

The system is expected to first hit the Northeast on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 11, and then move north.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the southern parts of the Northeast, with widespread totals of 3 to 6 inches. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

Prior to the arrival of the new storm, Monday, Feb. 10 will be mainly sunny and seasonably cold.

After the first storm moves out, a new system is on track for Wednesday, Feb. 12 that is also expected to move from the south to the north.

The current outlook calls for generally light snowfall amounts, with most of the accumulation in areas in the Northeast farther north and inland in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New England.

