First In NY: 'Sensory Inclusive' Tools Now Standard Equipment For This Police Department

The Village of Rockville Centre Police Department was certified by KultureCity, a nonprofit organization that typically trains venue staff to accommodate people with sensory needs, like those with autism.

Every officer at the department underwent training that focuses on understanding, acceptance, and empathy toward those who have sensory needs “with the goal to enhance future interactions between law enforcement and the community to create the best outcomes,” the village said.

In addition to training, each of the department’s patrol cars was equipped with sensory inclusive tools like noise reducing headphones, strobe reduction glasses, and visual cue cards with which someone can point to emotions like “angry” and “happy."

Estimates indicate that between five and 16 percent of the population have symptoms associated with sensory processing challenges, according to the National Institute of Health.

Among those affected are people with autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and schizophrenia.

