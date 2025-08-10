First Hurricane Of Atlantic Season Predicted To Form: Here's Timing

Now a tropical rainstorm, the system developed near the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic Ocean over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 10, AccuWeather became the first source to issue a track and intensity forecast for the system, which is projected to strengthen late in the week and could reach major hurricane status in the open Atlantic by next weekend.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are already impacting the Cabo Verde Islands, with local rain totals of 1 to 2 inches and 5 inches possible through Monday, Aug. 11.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph, with isolated peaks up to 60 mph, raising the risk of power outages and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Looking ahead, atmospheric conditions, including warm ocean waters, minimal dust, and low wind shear, are highly favorable for tropical development.

“At this time, the upper air pattern late week favors the storm turning north and likely staying east of the US East Coast,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

However, rough surf and dangerous rip currents could affect East Coast beaches next weekend into early the following week.

The next name on the Atlantic hurricane list is Erin, and if the system strengthens as expected, it will become the season’s first hurricane to earn a name.

While no direct impacts to land are forecast beyond the Cabo Verde Islands at this time, AccuWeather urges residents and businesses in the northern Caribbean and Bermuda to monitor updates closely through next week.

Tropical risks are expected to ramp up this month, with AccuWeather predicting three to five named storms in August alone.

Two additional areas of low risk for tropical development are being monitored in the Atlantic for the coming weeks.

Possible rain and wind impacts could affect Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Lesser Antilles, South Florida, and even the Eastern Seaboard and Atlantic Canada from mid- to late August.

With four named storms already on the books, including Tropical Storm Dexter in early August, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is shaping up to be dynamic and potentially volatile, echoing last year’s historic activity.

