First Hostages Freed As Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Takes Hold; Trump Heads To Region

The Red Cross reached a meeting point in northern Gaza where seven living hostages were transferred into its custody as part of a deal that also calls for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, the IDF announced around 12:45 a.m. ET Monday, Oct. 13.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the first seven hostages released were:

Gali Berman

Ziv Berman

Eitan Abraham Mor

Omri Miran

Matan Angrest

Alon Ohel

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

In Tel Aviv, thousands gathered in Hostages Square to await updates, cheering and clapping as news of the first transfers broke, images on social media showed.

The crowd had been camped out since early morning, anticipating the release of 20 living hostages as part of the first phase of the deal.

The broader agreement calls for the release of 48 hostages, 20 of them believed to be alive, in exchange for 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Palestinians detained after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel, NBC News reports.

President Donald Trump is en route to Israel, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, address members of the Knesset, and meet families of those held captive. He will then travel to Egypt for a summit on Gaza’s future, joining more than 20 world leaders.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called the hostage freeings "historic" and "surreal," and likened the moment to the moon landing, in a post on X.

Monday’s development comes two years after Hamas militants stormed across the border on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people in Israel and abducting some 250 others.

The attack — the deadliest single day in Israel’s history — triggered a devastating war that has since leveled large parts of Gaza, left tens of thousands dead, and set off one of the worst humanitarian crises in decades.

The scale of the conflict remains staggering; More than 67,000 people killed in Israel’s offensive, with large portions of the enclave destroyed and famine declared in parts of northern Gaza, the Gaza Health Ministry reports.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

