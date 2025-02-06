First Goose Tests Positive For Bird Flu In Rockland, Officials Say

The Rockland County Department of Health said on Thursday, Feb. 6 that the infection was recently confirmed by Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. The bird was found near a county lake, but officials did not specify the exact location.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are responsible for monitoring and testing for avian influenza among wild birds. The virus is already widespread in wild birds globally and has led to outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows, with several human cases recently reported among dairy and poultry workers in the U.S.

Dr. Chitra Punjabi, Director of TB and Communicable Disease Control, emphasized that while the risk to the general public remains low, certain groups should take precautions.

"Anyone who is a hunter, backyard flock owner, or works with sick or potentially infected animals are at higher risk for bird flu and appropriate precautions should be taken. Otherwise, for most people who do not come into direct contact with sick animals, the risk for bird flu is very low," Punjabi said.

Officials urge residents to avoid contact with wild birds and other animals and to take proper safety measures if handling dead birds or animals is necessary. The health department advises:

Do not touch dead birds or animals with bare hands;

If removal is necessary, wear gloves, a mask, and eye protection, and use a shovel;

Triple-bag remains before placing them in an outdoor trash can.;

Wash hands and clothing immediately after handling a dead animal.

Residents do not need to report single dead birds, but multiple dead birds in one location should be reported through the NYSDEC Avian Influenza Reporting form. Click here to reach the form.

Backyard chicken owners are also advised to report any signs of illness in their poultry to the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets at (518) 457-3502.

