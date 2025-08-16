Fires, Explosions Spark Large Recall Of Wireless Power Banks

The recall affects about 24,000 ESR HaloLock power banks sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Aug. 14. About 9,900 portable chargers were sold in Canada.

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled units can overheat and ignite, creating fire and burn hazards. Waymeet Limited, the Hong Kong-based distributor, has received nine reports of the batteries catching fire and exploding. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The impacted model numbers are 2G520, 2G505B, and 2G512B. The devices, sold in dark blue, light blue, gray, white, and black, feature "ESR" printed on the back and five circular LED lights on one side.

The power banks were available on the websites for Amazon, Home Depot, and ESR. They were sold from September 2023 through July 2025 for $32 to $40.

Owners should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Waymeet for a refund. Customers will be asked to email a photo showing the model number with "Recalled" written on it in permanent marker to support@esrtech.com.

The power banks must be disposed of through municipal hazardous waste programs. They should not be put in regular trash or curbside recycling bins.

You can learn more about the recall on ESR's website or by calling Waymeet at 888-990-0280.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.