Firefighter Who Slammed Ex To Floor, Hit Her In NY Gets Probation, DA Says

Joseph Apostoli, 46, of the Fairview Fire Department in Greenburgh, received three years of probation with domestic violence conditions on Monday, Sept. 15, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office had sought a period of “shock probation,” which would have included jail time, but Judge James McCarty denied the request.

Following a non-jury trial in June, McCarty convicted Apostoli of two counts of third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. He was acquitted of second-degree assault and two other misdemeanor charges: unlawful imprisonment and obstruction of breathing.

Apostoli must also perform 100 hours of community service and pay $1,600 in restitution to cover the victim’s medical expenses. A permanent order of protection was issued on her behalf.

The DA’s Office said the attack happened on April 11, 2024, inside the couple’s Dobbs Ferry apartment. During a dispute, Apostoli slammed the victim to the floor of their bedroom, carried her to the living room, threw her down again, and struck her in the head.

The woman — who is 4-foot-10 and weighs around 100 pounds — suffered serious injuries, including a fractured rib, partially collapsed lung, and significant bruising, prosecutors said. Apostoli, by contrast, is 6-foot-2 and nearly 300 pounds, according to the DA's Office.

At sentencing, the victim’s statement was read in court:

"Although I work diligently to reclaim my life, the memories of that night constantly haunt me, triggered by the simplest reminders… I find myself questioning: ‘Why did this happen to me? What did I do to deserve this suffering?’" she said.

She continued: "I wish for understanding, but the answer is, I may never know."

