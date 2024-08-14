Fair 73°

Fire Truck Careens Off Hudson Valley Roadway, Driver Admits To Texting: Police

A road in the Hudson Valley was closed for several hours after a fire truck from a Connecticut department crashed while its driver was allegedly texting, authorities said. 

The crash happened on Haviland Hollow Road (Route 68) in Patterson.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via automatic6517
The crash happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, Aug. 14 around 11:45 a.m., when a fire truck from the Candlewood Lake Fire Department in the Fairfield County town of Brookfield went off the roadway on Haviland Hollow Road (Route 68) in Patterson, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. 

The driver, who later admitted to texting, had been bringing the truck to a business in Patterson for service, Grossi said. 

No injuries were reported in the crash. The road was closed until around 6:30 p.m. when the truck was removed. 

The investigation into the crash is continuing, Grossi said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

