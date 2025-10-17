Fire, Crash Risks Spark Massive Recall Of Several Golf Car Brands: See Which Ones

Textron E-Z-GO and Yamaha issued recalls for a combined 121,700 golf cars, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 16. No injuries have been reported in any of the recalls.

The Textron E-Z-GO recall includes about 90,800 personal transportation vehicles sold in the US from September 2019 through June 2025. There were about 7,300 PTVs sold in Canada.

The PTVs can leak fuel at a quick-connect fitting between the fuel line and the fuel injector, creating a serious risk of fire. They were sold nationwide for between $8,400 and $14,000.

Textron E-Z-GO's recall covers these models:

2020-2025 RXV Freedom

2023-2025 Valor

2020-2022 TXT Freedom and Valor

Yamaha also issued two separate recalls impacting more than 23,000 golf cars. The vehicles were sold at dealerships nationwide between 2017 and 2025 for between $8,300 and $13,000.

One recall involves about 19,300 Drive 2 gas and electric models from 2021 through 2025. The golf cars were built without stoplights, increasing crash risks.

Another recall covers about 4,300 DR2A and DR2E vehicles from 2017 through 2024. The golf cars can fail to brake properly, also creating a crash risk.

Textron E-Z-GO owners should stop using the golf cars immediately and contact the company for a free inspection and repair. Dealers will replace the fuel line if any sign of leakage is found.

Yamaha will install stoplights or replace brake components for free. For those unable to bring their vehicle in, transportation or on-site repairs will be provided.

You can learn more about the recalls by calling Textron E-Z-GO at 888-438-3946 or Yamaha at 866-747-4027.

