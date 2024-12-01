Fink's BBQ In Rockland To Close, Owner Hints At Comeback

Owner Dave "Fink" Finkelstein announced that the restaurant’s last full day of operation will be Monday, Dec. 2, citing ongoing challenges that have become insurmountable.

Finkelstein tells Daily Voice: "The location is tough — half of the compass is trees, and trees don't eat BBQ. We're a destination spot, Saturdays are insane and Tuesdays it's a ghost town. It's hard to balance business."

Fink’s BBQ opened its Suffern location in 2016 after running a successful spot in Dumont, NJ, which closed earlier this spring.

Known for its mouthwatering barbecue and vibrant atmosphere, the Suffern location became popular with locals and visitors.

While the dining room will close, Fink's will continue offering delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEats from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for the remainder of December.

Catering services will also remain available via the restaurant’s website, and all scheduled events, including the Nog and Grog celebration and the Kids’ New Year’s Eve Party, will go on as planned.

Finkelstein hopes to be back in a few months, after some much-needed time off.

Fink thanked his staff, family, and the customers who supported him in his farewell message.

"My team is on the prowl for a spot better suited to what I do, so keep your ears open, as I will be popping back up somewhere," he said, hinting at plans.

Finkelstein tells Daily Voice he's hoping for a more essential location, possibly in Bergen County.

Updates on potential new ventures can be found at Finksbbqroadhouse.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.