Final Victim ID'd In NYC's Deadliest Shooting In 25 Years

Aland Etienne was ID'd as one of four people shot and killed by a gunman who took his own life during the rampage.

Union 32BJ described Etienne him as a "New York hero" in announcing the news of his death on Tuesday, July 29.

The incident happened early Wednesday evening, July 28, on the 33rd floor at 345 Park Ave., which includes the NFL headquarters.

Earlier on Tuesday, two others who worked in the building were also identified:

Julia Hyman, a 2020 Cornell University graduate, was an associate at the Rudin Real Estate Company. (See related story.)

Wesley LePatner, age 43, an executive at global investment firm Blackstone and a mother of two who graduated from Yale University. (See related story.)

Another shooting victim, an NFL employee, is hospitalized with what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell described as sustained serious injuries.

The other non-civilian casualty was 36-year-old off-duty NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was working as a private security guard in the building at the time.

The suspect, Shane Devon Tamura, age 27, of Las Vegas, died from an apparently self-inflicted wound on the 33rd floor.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the gunman was targeting NFL headquarters but took the wrong elevator.

A photo published by NBC News shows the gunman entering the building dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses, while carrying what seems to be a large firearm.

The BMW he drove to the skyscraper was registered to him in Nevada, according to NBC, which is reporting the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigating if Tamura, a former high school football player in California, had any connections to the agency.

The motive remains undetermined.

In addition to Blackstone Inc., financial firm KPMG also has its headquarters in the building.

In a statement Tuesday morning, July 29, President Trump said, “I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love.

“I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence. My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

