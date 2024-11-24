Final Suspect In 2022 Hudson Valley Murder Case Arrested, Closing Multi-Agency Investigation

On Thursday, Nov. 21, Beacon Police, aided by extensive inter-agency cooperation, apprehended 24-year-old Zyree Downing in Pennsylvania, where he was already incarcerated, According to Beacon Chief of Police Thomas Figlia.

Downing, from Middletown, Delaware, has been charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Lionel Pittman. This arrest follows the earlier apprehensions of Naije Perrette in June and Khyree Pratt in September, bringing all suspects into custody, Figlia said.

In 2022, Downing was arrested in Philadelphia on accusations he broke into an elderly woman's home through an unlocked door, assaulted her, then forced her to undress, Fox29 reports.

The investigation has been a concerted effort involving the Beacon Police, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, and other vital agencies.

Figlia said he would like to recognize Retired Det specifically. Sgt. Jason Johnson, Det. Sgt. Thomas Durkin, Sergeants Michael O’Connor, James Sirrine, Trevor Wood, Alyssa Rudden, and Kelvin Grey, retired Sergeants Joseph Conti and Andrew Dewey, Det. Carl Garofolo and Officers Brian Lawrence, Jason Burns, and Ryan Sambells.

"All of these members worked hard at various points in their careers and played crucial roles in investigating this case," he added.

