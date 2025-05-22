Fentanyl, Firepower, Pills: Dealer Taken Down In SWAT Raid In Hudson Valley, DA Says

Former Bronx resident Alfonso Perez, 29, was arrested on Monday, May 19, following a coordinated raid at his residence on Dugan Lane in Wappinger, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced on Thursday, May 22.

The arrest followed a multi-week investigation into narcotics trafficking in Wappinger, East Fishkill, Beacon, and surrounding areas. Task Force agents made several undercover purchases of fentanyl and crack cocaine from Perez before securing a search warrant, officials said.

During the raid, executed with help from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Unit (SWAT), Road Patrol Bureau, and East Fishkill Police, agents said they seized over 10 ounces of cocaine, around 500 Xanax pills packaged for sale, packaging materials for both fentanyl and cocaine, and numerous handgun magazines and hollow-point ammunition.

Perez was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and arraigned in Wappinger Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

The Drug Task Force said Perez had recently relocated from the Bronx to the region and was considered a “dangerous drug and narcotic dealer” by investigators. Authorities emphasized that their efforts to prevent violent crime include aggressively targeting drug traffickers like Perez.

Anyone with information about this case or other narcotics activity in Dutchess County is encouraged to contact the Drug Task Force’s confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or via email at Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

