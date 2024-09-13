Fentanyl-Cocaine Dealers Nabbed In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The arrests occurred in Dutchess County on Thursday, Sept. 12, at a residence on Violet Avenue in Hyde Park.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force investigated narcotics sales after receiving numerous complaints regarding drug activity around the residence, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Drug Task Force.

During the investigation, Harris said task force agents were able to purchase fentanyl from Louis J. Nameth, age 54, and cocaine from Joseph A. Adams, age 42, both of Hyde Park.

Harris said on Sept.12, the Task Force, working with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit, executed a search warrant on the Violet Avenue residence.

During the raid, Adams was taken into custody and found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Nameth was also taken into custody at the scene.

Adams was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Additional charges are pending.

Adams was also found to have a warrant out of Hyde Park for failure to register or verify as a sex offender.

Nameth was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was also remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with additional charges pending.

"The public is urged to contact the Drug Task Force with any information regarding the sale of dangerous drugs like fentanyl and cocaine," Harris said.

Anyone with information regarding this case or about other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

