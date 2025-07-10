Feds To Teach Harvard 'The Hard Way,' Issue Subpoenas Demanding Foreign Students' Info

The move marks the latest clash between the federal government and universities over international students. Harvard, which hosts more than 7,000 of them, called the legal action an “unnecessary” political attack.

“We tried to do things the easy way with Harvard. Now, through their refusal to cooperate, we have to do things the hard way,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. She accused Harvard of allowing international students to abuse their visas and “advocate for violence and terrorism on campus.”

At the heart of the fight is the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which allows foreign nationals to study in the U.S. Officials say Harvard has ignored repeated requests for information on student behavior and visa compliance dating back to January 2020.

In April, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem formally demanded that Harvard submit documents tied to criminal activity and disciplinary issues involving foreign students. After the university declined, Noem ordered the termination of its SEVP certification in May.

Now, with subpoenas in hand, DHS is seeking internal communications, records, and any related documents to support immigration enforcement efforts.

Noem, in a Washington Post op-ed last month, wrote that Harvard had been given multiple chances to comply. After delays and refusals, she said, “These subpoenas are the only option left.”

McLaughlin warned that other colleges and universities should take note. “If Harvard won’t defend the interests of its students, then we will.”

Harvard, however, pushed back, saying the subpoenas were unwarranted.

“The University will continue to cooperate with lawful requests and obligations,” the school said in a statement.

It also framed the federal pressure campaign as politically motivated.

The administration's ongoing retaliatory actions come as Harvard continues to defend itself and its students, faculty, and staff against harmful government overreach aimed at dictating whom private universities can admit and hire, and what they can teach. Harvard remains unwavering in its efforts to protect its community and its core principles against unfounded retribution by the federal government.

The high-stakes standoff could have consequences far beyond Harvard’s campus. With international students making up a significant portion of enrollment at U.S. colleges, DHS’s aggressive posture signals a broader effort to tighten oversight of student visa compliance nationwide.

While Harvard defends its academic freedom, DHS maintains it is acting to protect national security and uphold the law. Both sides appear locked on a collision course — one that could reshape how much control the government has over who American universities can accept and how they function.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.