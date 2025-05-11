Feds Say Congressmen Stormed NJ ICE Facility, But Law May Be On Their Side

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims the group “stormed” into Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark on Friday, May 9, where Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka was also arrested for trespassing, but later released that evening.

According to ICE, the lawmakers and protestors entered through the facility’s first security checkpoint and pushed into the guard shack. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described the incident as a “bizarre political stunt” that “puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk.”

But a federal statute suggests otherwise.

Under Section 527 of the 2024 Appropriations Act, members of Congress are legally permitted to enter DHS-operated immigration detention centers without prior notice for the purpose of conducting oversight. The law states DHS may not “prevent any… Member of Congress… from entering… any facility… used to detain or otherwise house aliens,” and explicitly bars the use of federal funds to block such visits or alter what lawmakers would normally observe during a tour.

Designated congressional staff may need to give 24 hours’ notice, but the same rule does not apply to the lawmakers themselves, the statute says.

According to CNN, a spokesperson for Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, one of the lawmakers present Friday, said the group was allowed inside and inspected the facility between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Despite this, DHS officials have suggested charges may still be brought against those involved.

Delaney Hall is currently holding some of ICE’s most dangerous detainees, according to ERO Newark.

Among them:

Hugo De La Torre-Tomailla, wanted in Peru for the rape of a minor.

Jaime Sorto Amaya, a confirmed MS-13 member and suspected terrorist arrested in Linden.

Jorge Luis Sanchez-Luna, convicted of aggravated sexual assault against his underage daughter.

Julca-Tangoa, wanted in Argentina for multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

Lopez-Reyes, wanted in Mexico for child rape, arrested in Montclair.

Recent detainees also include additional MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, and fugitives wanted internationally for homicide and other violent crimes.

ICE says agents continue to monitor the situation at Delaney Hall as the investigation unfolds.

