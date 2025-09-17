Fed Approves First Rate Cut Of 2025 As Job Market Slumps: What To Know

The Fed approved the quarter-point reduction to interest rates on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The overnight funds rate will drop to between 4% and 4.25%, in the first rate cut since December 2024.

The cut comes as the Fed warns about rising prices and a slumping labor market.

"Recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year," the Fed said in a news release. "Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated."

The Fed said its goal remains to achieve a yearly inflation of 2.0%, significantly lower than the 3.0% inflation rate in August.

"Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated," the Fed said. "The committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen."

Stephen Miran was the only one of the voting members to oppose the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Trump recently appointed Miran to the Fed's board, and he has been seen as an architect of Trump's sweeping tariff strategy, the Financial Times reported.

Trump has angrily pushed for the Fed to cut interest rates, insulting Fed chair Jerome Powell's intelligence and even hinting at firing him.

"'Too Late' must lower the RATE, BIG, right now," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday, Sept. 10. "Powell is a total disaster, who doesn't have a clue!!!"

Ten of 19 Fed officials forecast two more rate cuts in 2025, while the other nine expected just one. When the Fed adjusts interest rates, it impacts bank loans, mortgages, and credit cards, according to NerdWallet.

A lower interest rate aims to increase consumer spending.

"The stock market is likely to be affected by a lower Fed rate hike, with stock prices growing," NerdWallet's Cara Smith wrote. "All of these factors are intended to induce economic growth. With borrowing costs lowered, consumers have incentive to spend and invest more."

Consumer confidence has remained low throughout 2025 as many shoppers fear the effects of Trump's tariffs on their personal budgets. Those worries are coupled with rising anxiety over the weakening job market in the US.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported just 22,000 jobs added nationwide in August. Revised data showed that the country lost 13,000 positions in June, which was the first month of negative job growth since December 2020.

Jobless claims jumped to their highest level since 2021, and unemployment rose to 4.3%. An August survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed that respondents believed they have a record low 44.9% chance of landing another job if they lost theirs.

Another rate cut could come as soon as the next Fed meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 28, and Wednesday, Oct. 29.

