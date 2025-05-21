Covid-19: FDA Says It Will Limit Who Can Get Future Booster Shots

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it will continue to approve boosters for those 65 and older as well as others at higher risk of severe disease.

But it will require vaccine makers to conduct major new clinical trials on their effectiveness before approving them for wider use on the broader population.

The FDA’s revised framework, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, May 20, states that "the benefit of repeat dosing — particularly among low-risk persons who may have previously received multiple doses of COVID-19 vaccines, had multiple Covid-19 infections, or both — is uncertain."

It also noted less than 25 percent of Americans received boosters in each of the last two years.

