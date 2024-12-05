Overcast and Breezy 39°

FBI Issues Text Message Warning Amid Cyberattacks

Federal authorities are advising Americans to use encrypted messaging applications to protect their communications from potential foreign surveillance.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Alex Tran
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The warning from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) comes amid recent cyberattacks on major telecommunication companies.

The Wall Street Journal reported that China hacked AT&T, Verizon and Lumen Technologies to spy on customers.

Jeff Greene, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, told NBC News, "Encryption is your friend, whether it's on text messaging or if you have the capacity to use encrypted voice communication." 

He noted that even if adversaries intercept data, encryption renders it unreadable.

For more detailed information, you can refer to the FBI's official page on Lawful Access, which discusses the balance between encryption for privacy and the needs of law enforcement.

