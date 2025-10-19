Father, Son Killed In CT Crash Were Devoted Family Men With A Love For Camping, Cooking

Andrew “Andrej” Kozel, 57, of Prospect and Avon Park, FL, and his son, Andrew Joseph Kozel, 24, of Prospect, died in the Route 69 crash early Thursday, Oct. 16, according to Connecticut State Police and their obituaries on the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home website.

Edmund Szantyr, of Waterbury, was also killed in the collision, police said.

The crash happened just after 5:20 a.m. near Talmadge Hill Road, when a 43-year-old West Haven man driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado collided with the Kozels’ southbound Tesla Model Y after it was struck by another vehicle, police said. Both father and son were pronounced dead at the scene.

The day of the crash, Andrej's wife and Andrew's mother, Joann, said she lost her two best friends on Facebook.

Andrew “Andrej” Kozel was born in Ptuj, Slovenia, and immigrated to the United States in 1987, where he met the love of his life, Joann DeBiase Kozel, his obituary said. He worked as the plant manager at JV Precision in Seymour, alongside his son and cousins.

A longtime Stratford resident, he loved camping, riding ATVs, and cooking for family and friends. “He was always there to take care of everyone and to lend a hand to anyone in need,” his obituary said. “He was a devoted husband, son, father, brother and uncle and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

His son, Andrew Joseph Kozel, was born in Bridgeport and graduated with honors from Platt Tech, where he trained as a CNC programmer and operator before joining his father at JV Precision, his obituary says. He shared his dad’s love for the outdoors and for cooking, while also enjoying gaming, Pokémon, and 3D printing, his obituary said.

Andrew Joseph “was a devoted son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him,” according to the funeral home.

Funeral services for both will be held Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family from 12 to 2 p.m. before the service. Interment will be private.

