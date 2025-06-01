Father, 2 Young Sons Die In NY Fire: Officials

Shane Munn, 40, and his two sons, ages 12 and 17, all died in the blaze at 876 Pulaski Highway in Goshen at approximately 8:10 p.m., according to New York State Police.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the building completely engulfed in flames, police said. Munn was found dead inside the home, while his two sons were rushed to Garnett Health Medical Center in Wallkill, where they later died from their injuries, according to NYSP.

The fire is being investigated by the SP Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), with help from the Orange County Fire Investigation Unit and the Hudson Valley Arson and Explosives Task Force.

The Orange County Sheriff Sheriff Paul Arteta offered condolences to the victims' family.

“Our hearts are with the community as we mourn this heartbreaking loss,” the sheriff’s office said.

“In moments of great loss, we are reminded of the strength of our community and the courage of those who serve. Our first responders put themselves in harm’s way to protect others, and their dedication does not go unnoticed. We stand with the family and the Goshen community during this difficult time.”

Agencies on scene included fire departments from Goshen, Florida, Pine Island, Warwick, Slate Hill, Chester, Johnson, and Unionville, along with Goshen EMS, Warwick EMS, Wawayanda EMS, the Orange County Department of Emergency Services, and the American Red Cross.

