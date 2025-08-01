Fatal Small Plane Crash In NY: State Police (Developing)

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to Morton Hill Road in the town of Hornellsville (Steuben County) after the crash, police said.

One fatality has been confirmed, though the victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, according to authorities.

Morton Hill Road remains closed in the area as investigators and emergency responders work at the scene. The public is urged to avoid the area to allow operations to continue safely, state police detailed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, authorities confirmed.

Further details will be released as they become available.

This is one of two fatal plane crashes in New York on Friday, Aug. 1. Click here to read about the one in Rochester.

