Fatal Crash: Drunk Driver Admits Speeding Into Fence, Fleeing While Passenger Died In Rockland

Nyack resident Elizabeth Mitchell, 45, pleaded guilty to a sweeping nine-count indictment, including charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, vehicular assault, DWI, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Wednesday, April 30.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred on June 9, 2024, when Mitchell, who had multiple prior DUI convictions in California, including a previous hit-and-run, lost control of her vehicle while intoxicated, prosecutors said.

Mitchell was speeding through a 30 mph zone at nearly 70 mph, blew through a stop sign, and smashed into a metal barrier and fence, according to investigators. She then fled the scene without calling 911 or seeking help for her passengers.

The crash killed Jahaad Muhammad, the front seat passenger, and seriously injured Devonte Jones, who was in the back seat.

While prosecutors recommended the maximum sentence of 8⅓ to 25 years, the court sentenced Mitchell to 7 to 21 years in state prison.

The case was investigated by the Orangetown Police Department and prosecuted by Supervising Assistant District Attorney Meghan Garvey and Executive Assistant District Attorney Michael Dugandzic.

Mitchell is scheduled for formal sentencing in July.

