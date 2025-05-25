Fans, Family, Celebrities Rally Around Piano Man Billy Joel After Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel announced last week that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a progressive neurological disorder. The 76-year-old canceled his remaining tour date, saying the illness had led to “problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” according to an Instagram post shared Friday, May 23. Doctors advised him to take time to recover.

In the days since, fans have flooded social media with well-wishes, memories, and heartfelt thank-yous for the Piano Man.

His ex-wife, supermodel and “Uptown Girl” inspiration Christie Brinkley, shared an Instagram video showing a stadium full of fans singing along to his music and celebrating his legacy.

Dear Billy, The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery. I was looking for some cute photos of you and (daughter Alexa Ray Joel) to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh... but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational singalongs you’ve led. You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison.

Actors Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty, stars of “The Boys” — a show where Billy Joel’s music features heavily — also commented on his Instagram post, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Joel’s music is universally relatable. Comfortable and lived-in, his lyrics feel crafted just for you—a sentiment shared by millions.

It’s a bridge that connects people — even bitter rivals.

Some fans shared their own experiences with normal pressure hydrocephalus, detailing their treatment journeys and how they regained their lives, including former "Partridge Family" star Danny Bonaduce.

But most just wanted to say thank you.

Hundreds of posts across social media recounted stories of dancing to Billy Joel's songs at weddings, finding comfort in his lyrics during difficult times, or sharing a bond with a family member over a melody.

The Piano Man is a stranger to no one.

