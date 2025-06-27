Fan-Favorite Oreo Flavor Returns After Eight Years Of Demands: How You Can Buy It

Oreo announced the return of Blueberry Pie Oreo Cookies in an Instagram post on Thursday, June 26. The special version of the famous sandwich cookies was last available in 2017, according to People magazine.

Blueberry Pie Oreos will be available in stores on Monday, July 7.

"You win," Oreo posted on Instagram. "Now please stop yelling at us 😊."

The flavor features blueberry creme filling between graham-flavored wafers, offering a twist on the classic chocolate-and-vanilla combo. Blueberry Pie Oreos have been a "top-five flavor" requested on social media, according to parent company Mondelez International.

Many fans were thrilled for the Blueberry Pie Oreo's comeback.

"When brands actually listen to their fan base >>>>," one Instagram commenter said.

"Literally buying all of them," another person commented.

For fans who can't wait, Oreo has launched a limited online presale on its website. Customers can register through Sunday, June 29, for early access, and pre-sale orders will open on Monday, June 30.

Oreo called the blueberry pie cookies "a wonderful summertime snack."

"These decadent cookies are great snacks for sharing with friends, enjoying with a glass of ice-cold milk, or serving at your next party, picnic, or BBQ," Oreo's website said. "Oreo cookies also make great on-the-go snacks and office snacks. You even can mix these blueberry pie cookie snacks into your favorite dessert recipe."

This is Oreo's latest high-profile release of 2025, joining special flavors created by pop star Selena Gomez and singer Post Malone.

