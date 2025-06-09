Family Parking Fight Erupts Into Brawl: 3 Arrested After Cops Assaulted In HV, PD Says

The incident happened at around midnight on Sunday, June 8, at a multi-family residence located at 45/47 Charles St. in New Rochelle, the city's police department announced on Monday, June 9.

Officers responded to a report of a large dispute and found a violent altercation in progress involving two families who live at the address. Police said the fight started over a parking spot and quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

According to investigators, brothers Shachari Brembridge, 19, and Shaan Morales, 24, allegedly assaulted their neighbors—a father, mother, and daughter. The mother then contacted her son, Thamus Frazier, 28, who arrived at the scene and joined the fight, police added.

Police say Frazier then assaulted two New Rochelle officers and resisted arrest. All three men were taken into custody and are being held pending arraignment. Orders of protection were issued for all parties involved.

The two injured officers were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and have since returned to duty.

Brembridge and Morales were both charged with third-degree assault, while Frazier was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration, the department said.

